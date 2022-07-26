PixieBrix Raises $5.4 Million Series A Led By NEA

New Funding Will Support Even More Use Cases for its Low-Code Platform that Lets Users Customize Any Site on the Web

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PixieBrix, the first low-code platform to customize and automate any web interface, today announced it has closed $5.4 million in Series A funding from existing investor New Enterprise Associates (NEA). The company has raised a total of $9 million since July 2021. In conjunction with the financing, PixieBrix co-founders Todd Schiller and Mike Mirandi welcome Hilarie Koplow-McAdams, Venture Partner, NEA to their Board of Directors.

PixieBrix is defining the standard for UX customization, enabling everyone to personalize and enhance any web application with a low-code editor and reusable components called "bricks." Creators can add automation, collaboration, and guardrails into any application. With the funding, PixieBrix is launching new tools to add real-time interactive content into any application, and bring information and actions with you across applications as you work.

"Enterprise walled-gardens can't evolve fast enough to meet rapidly changing business needs," said CEO Todd Schiller. "PixieBrix is the scalable way for everyone to elevate the tools they already use to drive productivity, experience, and outcomes."

"Since our initial investment in PixieBrix last year, we've been blown away by the company's product innovation and continued ability to delight users," said Hilarie Koplow-McAdams, Venture Partner, NEA. "Having witnessed first-hand the massive potential that exists for end-user focused companies such as Salesforce, Tableau, and others, we're thrilled to continue partnering with Todd, Mike, and the PixieBrix team to highlight the power of developers and developer-centric technologies, underscoring the vital role they play in enabling customization and driving positive user experience."

Personalized technology is resonating with a wide range of customers including some of today's leading consumer brands and the services that support them. PixieBrix helps brands deliver on two pillars that have become paramount to brand loyalty: (1) Employee Experience (EX), and (2) Customer Experience (CX). In short, personalized technology leads to happier, more effective customer service teams, and therefore more satisfied, loyal end customers.

"As the great digital shift transforms how consumers shop, travel, and connect, it's critical that consumer brands embrace technology with a human touch to stay ahead of the game," said Manish Pandya, SVP Digital at TaskUs. "TaskUs considers PixieBrix as a partner in enabling a world class consumer experience at scale for leading brands. And it's a win-win for our own teammates, who've embraced PixieBrix to do their jobs better, faster, and safer."

In addition to CX, customers include intelligent automation and operations teams at technology leaders in eCommerce, fintech, mobility-as-a-service, and digital health.

Personalized technology not only benefits end users, but also software providers who want to enable greater customizability and extensibility. PixieBrix is already a Technology Partner of the two largest Robotic Process Automation (RPA) companies, UiPath and Automation Anywhere, and integrates with several other leading platforms.

"Every software platform wants to provide a degree of customizability and extensibility, which requires each to reinvent the wheel," said COO Mike Mirandi. "Leveraging customization and extensibility as a service lets platforms focus on their core offering while meeting diverse customer needs."

About PixieBrix: PixieBrix is the first low-code platform that allows users to modify the interface of any website. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York, the company's vision is to democratize UX customization so the world's 2 billion knowledge workers can unlock greater happiness and productivity from the websites and tools they already use. For more, visit www.pixiebrix.com .

About NEA: New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With nearly $24 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 250 portfolio company IPOs and more than 425 mergers and acquisitions. www.nea.com .

