Pixium Vision announces the opening of safeguard proceedings

Paris, France, October 9, 2023 – 19:00 (CET) – Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR001400JX97; Mnemo: ALPIX) (the "Company”), a bioelectronics company developing innovative vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces the opening today of safeguard proceedings by the Commercial Court of Paris.

Indeed, despite all the efforts made in the research of financing options, and as indicated several times by the Company in its previous communications, the Company might not be able to face its financial obligations after the end of November 2023 without the protection of such proceedings.

Considering such liquidity risk over a maximum 2-month horizon and the absence of new financing to date, Pixium Vision therefore requested the opening of safeguard proceedings with the Commercial Court of Paris.

In this context, the Commercial Court of Paris has appointed SCP Abitbol & Rousselet, represented by Joanna Rousselet and Selarl FHB, represented by Hélène Bourbouloux, as co-administrators with supervisory responsibility for Pixium Vision, and Selarl Asteren, represented by Julia Ruth as creditors’ representative.

The Court has opened an observation period of 6 months.

During this period, Pixium Vision and the court-appointed administrators will work on all possible restructuring solutions, including but not limited to the research of potential candidates for the acquisition of the Company’s business, in the framework of a sale of asset plan presenting pursuant to articles L. 642-1 and seq. of the French commercial code1.

In this context, Pixium Vision has applied to Euronext Paris for the resumption of the listing of its shares as of the opening of the markets on October 10, 2023.

The market will be regularly informed of the progress of the procedure and, more generally, of Pixium Vision's financial situation.

As at 9 October 2023:

the cash position of the Company amounts to €2.575 million, providing for an estimated cash runway through the end of December 2023 2 ;

; the nominal debt position of the Company amounts to €9.203 million.

As a consequence of the opening of such safeguard proceedings, the Company is not in a position to publish its H1 2023 condensed financial statements, which will therefore be published at a later date.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risques”) section of the Company’s 2022 Annual Financial Report and other documents the Company files with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org) or on the Company’s website.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

1 In particular, the Company draws investors' attention to the possibility that, in the event of a court-ordered plan to sell off all or part of the Company's assets, the price offered may not allow shareholders to be reimbursed in full or in part.

2 Considering the effects produced by the opening of safeguard proceedings.

