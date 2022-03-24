Pixium Vision to participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28 - 30

Paris, France, March 24, 2022 – 07:00 CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today that Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision, has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest from March 28 to 30, 9.00 am to 5.00 pm EDT / 3.00 pm to 11.00 pm CET.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

