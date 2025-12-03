YUM! Brands Aktie
WKN: 909190 / ISIN: US9884981013
|
03.12.2025 12:30:49
Pizza Hut Brings Back Triple Treat Box For Holidays
(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), the restaurant franchiser, Wednesday said that its Pizza subsidiary Pizza Hut is bringing back the Triple Treat Box which contains two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and a choice of dessert served in festive holiday packaging.
Additionally, consumers can also dress like a Triple Treat Box with the launch of the limited-edition holiday onesie created in collaboration with Tipsy Elves, an apparel brand.
The Triple Treat Box onesie features the updated design seen on the Triple Treat Box packaging and is available to anyone who wants to celebrate the National Ugly Sweater Day on December 19. They are priced at $89.95.
The Triple Treat Box is available now for a limited time only at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide, the company said in a statement.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu YUM! Brands Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.11.25
|S&P 500-Wert YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein YUM! Brands-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|S&P 500-Wert YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein YUM! Brands-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|S&P 500-Wert YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in YUM! Brands von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in YUM! Brands von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.25
|Ausblick: YUM! Brands gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in YUM! Brands von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)