YUM! Brands Aktie

YUM! Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909190 / ISIN: US9884981013

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.01.2026 12:31:08

Pizza Hut Collaborates With Tom Brady To Introduce Limited-Time Pizza Offer

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a division of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), Wednesday announced a collaboration with legendary quarterback, Tom Brady, to kick off a new "Pizza Before the Hut" campaign.

Starting today, Pizza Hut is introducing its new limited time deal on the 16" Big New Yorker pizza for $10 at participating locations nationwide for the biggest games of the year.

"When you launch the Big New Yorker for just $10, you've got to go big with everything around it: from partnering with the biggest name in football and the QB who has shouted 'hut' more than anyone, to a big challenge worthy of the moment with a big pizza party," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut.

In the pre-market hours, YUM is trading at $149.23, down 1.40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu YUM! Brands Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu YUM! Brands Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

YUM! Brands Inc. 130,50 0,81% YUM! Brands Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen