YUM! Brands Aktie

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WKN: 909190 / ISIN: US9884981013

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25.08.2026 12:35:37

Pizza Hut Launches Football Season Campaign With Pepsi, Josh Allen

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) on Tuesday launched a new national football-season campaign with Pepsi and NFL quarterback Josh Allen, centered on the message that "gameday starts with the Hut."

The campaign features advertising spots starring Allen and Pizza Hut mascot Hutty, while the company is also sponsoring quarterbacks across the country with a chance to win free pizza for life.

As part of the campaign, Pizza Hut introduced two limited-time offers: a $10 large three-topping pizza and a new Triple Treat Box GameDay Edition, featuring two pizzas, breadsticks and cinnamon sticks starting at $21.99. Customers can add a 2-liter bottle of Pepsi for $2.

Pizza Hut is also offering limited-edition pizza boxes that can be converted into football field goal posts, with two boxes creating a football field when placed back-to-back.

The offers are available at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide, in restaurants, online and through the Pizza Hut app.

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