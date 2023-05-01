Pizza Hut Unveils Cheesesteak; To Host Dinner Series With Chain

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., is introducing Cheesesteak, a grilled sirloin steak, as both a pizza and a crispy handheld Melt, starting May 2.

To celebrate the launch, the pizza major is partnering with Chain, the Los Angeles pop-up phenomenon, to host Pizza Haute's Dinner Series that will kick off later this month.

The company said it will be adding the product to a nationally available menu for the very first time. The two new menu items will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

However, starting Monday, Pizza Hut's Hut Rewards members have exclusive access to be the first to try the Cheesesteak Melt when ordering on the Pizza Hut app.

The Cheesesteak-inspired recipe features NEW sirloin steak strips in two new menu offerings, including Cheesesteak Pizza starting at $13.99, and Cheesesteak Melt starting at $6.99.

Cheesesteak Pizza includes Cheesesteak ingredients like sirloin steak strips, alfredo sauce, green bell peppers, onion, and topped with parmesan oregano. It is available as a medium or large sized pizza with the customer choice of crust.

Further, Cheesesteak Melt is a new crispy handheld Melt recipe filled with melted cheese and new sirloin steak strips, loaded with savory toppings, baked to perfection with a crispy crust, then finished with butter and parmesan oregano seasoning; served with ranch sauce for dipping.

With its continuing partnership with Chain, Pizza Hut said Pizza Haute's Dinner Series will be a premium, exclusive dining extravaganza, which will be led by Chef Tim Hollingsworth.

For the dinner series, they will be serving three brand new pizzas, the Tri-Tip Supreme, which is a potato pizza that features bacon fat and thyme roasted confit potatoes, Classic Pepperoni, and a Vegetarian Supreme. It will offer bottles of Chain's pizza-perfect ranch dressing and seasoning blend.

In April, Pizza Hut, in partnership with Chain, unveiled Hut Hat, a reversible bucket hat that brings two of the most iconic aspects of Pizza Hut restaurants, the red roof and lamp shades.