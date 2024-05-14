Pizza Hut Ventures Into Burger Business; Launches Cheeseburger Melt

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, part of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), comes with a treat for burger lovers by launching its new Cheeseburger Melt today.

Pizza Hut's new Cheeseburger Melt is a Parmesan-crusted thin crust melt folded and filled with beef, applewood-smoked bacon, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar. Burger sauce is served on the side.

Starting today, you can see pizza Hut delivery agents at certain burger chain drive-thrus with QR code displayed on their car's back windows. By scanning the QR code, You will be offered a coupon to redeem Cheeseburger Melt and Pepsi for free, until supplies last.

The offer, which is available in Chicago, Illinois and Miami, Florida, ends on May 20.

Pizza Hut said the Cheeseburger Melt is part of the new My Hut Box Offer that allows guests to choose between Melts or a 2-topping Personal Pan Pizza, plus a side of fries or 4 boneless wings and a 20oz drink. Melts dipping sauce is also included. My Hut Box can be ordered starting at $6.99 at participating Pizza Hut restaurants across the country.

"As a brand known for exceptional pizzas, venturing into the burger business is an exciting first for us," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "We thought we'd kick off our burger journey with something bold. That's why we're making waves in burger chain drive-thrus, serving up our delicious new Cheeseburger Melt for all you burger lovers out there."