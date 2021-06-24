+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
24.06.2021 23:00:00

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) announced the results on the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting held June 24, 2021.

At the meeting there were shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 5,432,535 common shares of the Company, representing 22.07% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business. 

The Company's proxy circular provided for five nominees for election to the Board of Directors.  All nominees were elected by a majority vote of shareholders.

Details of proxies tabulated are as follows:


Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Neil Lester

5,216,978

96.03

215,557

3.97

Edward Nash

5,218,698

96.06

213,837

3.94

Michelle Savoy

5,224,814

96.18

207,721

3.82

Jay Swartz

4,686,946

86.28

745,589

13.72

Kathryn Welsh

5,225,008

96.18

207,527

3.82

The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PZA.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

