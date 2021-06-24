|
24.06.2021 23:00:00
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) announced the results on the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting held June 24, 2021.
At the meeting there were shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 5,432,535 common shares of the Company, representing 22.07% of the issued and outstanding shares.
Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business.
The Company's proxy circular provided for five nominees for election to the Board of Directors. All nominees were elected by a majority vote of shareholders.
Details of proxies tabulated are as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Neil Lester
5,216,978
96.03
215,557
3.97
Edward Nash
5,218,698
96.06
213,837
3.94
Michelle Savoy
5,224,814
96.18
207,721
3.82
Jay Swartz
4,686,946
86.28
745,589
13.72
Kathryn Welsh
5,225,008
96.18
207,527
3.82
The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PZA.
