06.05.2021 23:58:00
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Timing of First Quarter Results
TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be issued after markets close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Paul Goddard, Chief Executive Officer, Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer and Curt Feltner, SVP Strategic Analysis & Implementation. The call will take place on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.
Details of the Conference Call:
Date:
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Time:
5:00 p.m. ET
Call-in number:
647-427-7450 / 888-231-8191
Recording call in number:
416-849-0833 / 855-859-2056
Conference ID:
7257767
