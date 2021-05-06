+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
06.05.2021 23:58:00

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Timing of First Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be issued after markets close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Paul Goddard, Chief Executive Officer, Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer and Curt Feltner, SVP Strategic Analysis & Implementation. The call will take place on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.

Details of the Conference Call:



Date:

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Call-in number:

647-427-7450 / 888-231-8191



Recording call in number:

416-849-0833 / 855-859-2056
Available until midnight, May 25, 2021



Conference ID:

7257767

 

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Nachrichten

