PJ Trailers Announces Updates to Their Top-Selling Low-Pro Flatdeck with Duals (LD)

The reimagined LD is now loaded with all-new technology and innovation for 2022

SUMNER, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ Trailers today announced exciting new updates to their top-selling flatdeck trailer, the Low-Pro Flatdeck with Duals (LD). While the new LD continues to distinguish itself with the same heavy-duty 25,000 GVWR, it now comes standard with upgraded features for improved looks and performance, including an all-new gooseneck design, coupler, frame design, suspension, and more.

"We've built the new LD for the next generation of hauling," said Jerad Guest, Director of Product Development for PJ Trailers. "The standard features and options we've included are a real testament to PJ Trailers' commitment to innovation and product improvement, and will help the LD continue to bring incredible value to our dealers and the customers they support."

Many of the new standard features, like the Demco EZ Latch Gooseneck Coupler and TwistGuard™ frame design, make the LD ideal for hauling heavy loads, helping further cement this unique model as a favorite for both heavy construction and hotshot transportation.

Giving the LD an all-new modern look, the ProBeam™ gooseneck is constructed from a single piece of steel and redistributes stress across the neck's frame for fewer stress points.

The TwistGuard™ frame design provides T-shaped intersecting pipe supports to reduce frame twist and improve torque control, with testing showing up to a 60% reduction in twist compared to non-torque tube trailer frames.

In another industry-first, the LD is the first gooseneck to feature the Demco EZ Latch Gooseneck Coupler. Designed in a trusted partnership with Demco, this cutting-edge coupler provides easy hitching with help from Demco's EZ Latch system in a custom gooseneck housing.

Other innovative features on the LD now include the Dexter HDSS Adjustable Suspension, Monster Steps with a new retractable design, and new hold-down latches for the optional Monster Ramps™ providing reduced noise and vibration while in transit.

Learn more about the Low-Pro Flatdeck with Duals (LD) at PJTrailers.com or reach out to your local PJ Trailers Dealer.

About PJ Trailers

Since 1991, PJ Trailers has been driving the trailer industry forward with innovation and technology. PJ manufactures a variety of superbly constructed, prograde trailers, including flatdecks, deckovers, tilts, dumps, car haulers, and utilities. With more than 300 Dealers located throughout the US and Canada, PJ offers unmatched value, services, and support for end-users and dealers alike. PJ Trailers is a brand of ATW, North America's leading manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts, and accessories.

