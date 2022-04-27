PJSC ACRON: Notice of intended delisting from the London Stock Exchange

Notice of intended delisting from the London Stock Exchange



27 April 2022



Public Joint Stock Company Acron (the 'Company', LEI code 253400R9KWF00G0V2542) hereby notifies of its intention to request the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to cancel the listing of the Company's global depositary receipts issued under Regulation S (ISIN US00501T2096) and Rule 144A (ISIN US00501T1007) (the 'GDRs'), and to request the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to cancel the GDRs admission to trading on the LSE Main Market (the 'LSE Listing Cancellation').

The Company is required to terminate its GDR programmes due to the amendments to Russian laws prohibiting circulation of depositary receipts that represent Russian issuers' shares and prescribing termination of the existing depositary receipt programmes. GDR holders may exercise their rights, inter alia, by converting GDRs into Acron ordinary shares under the depositary programme termination procedure and pursuant to applicable laws.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 5.2.8, the Company is required to give at least 20 business days notice of the intended LSE Listing Cancellation. Therefore, the LSE Listing Cancellation is to become effective at 8.00 am (GMT) on 25 May 2022, with 24 May 2022 being the last day of the GDRs trading on the London Stock Exchange.

After the LSE Listing Cancellation, the Company will continue its listing on the regulated market of the Moscow Exchange.





Media contacts:



Sergey Dorofeev

Anastasia Gromova

Tatiana Smirnova

Public Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor contacts:

Ilya Popov

Investor Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic seaport terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.



In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of its main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe, and the United States as key markets.

In 2020, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acron's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.