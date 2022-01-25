NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
25.01.2022 06:08:31

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK announces updated schedule for Trading Update and IFRS financials for Q4 and12M 2021

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK announces updated schedule for Trading Update and IFRS financials for Q4 and12M 2021

25-Jan-2022 / 06:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MMK announces

updated schedule for trading update and IFRS financials for q4 and 12M 2021

 

25 january 2022

Magnitogorsk, Russia

 

 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, announces it has updated a schedule for Trading Update and IFRS financials for Q4 and 12M 2021.

On the back of the Group transition to new version of corporate information system Oracle E-Business Suite v12 MMK actualizes its schedule for Trading Update and IFRS financials for Q4 and 12M 2021:

  • Trading Update - 28 February 2022;
  • IFRS financials - 28 February 2022.

 

The full financial calendar for 2022 is below:

  • Q4 and 12M 2021 Trading Update - 28 February 2022;
  • Q4 and 12M 2021 IFRS financials - 28 February 2022;
  • Q1 2022 Trading Update - 13 April 2022;
  • Q1 2022 IFRS financials - 19 April 2022;
  • Q2 and H1 2022 Trading Update - 13 July 2022;
  • Q2 and H1 2022 IFRS financials - 19 July 2022;
  • Q3 and 9M 2022 Trading Update - 12 October 2022;
  • Q3 and 9M 2022 IFRS financials - 18 October 2022.

 

About MMK

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of Iron Ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.

K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06 at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P.

MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%.

Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key MMK news.

 

 

Investor Relations Department

Veronika Kryachko
+7 (915) 380-62-66
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru

 

ESG DEPARTMENT

Yaroslava Vrubel
+7 982 282 9682
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru

 

Communications Department

Dmitriy Kuchumov  
+7 (499) 238-26-13
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

Oleg Egorov
+7 (499) 238-26-13
egorov.oa@mmk.ru

 

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022

Financial calendar

 

3 February

Raiffeisen Bank Virtual Russian Day, online

9-11 February

VTB Capital investment forum 'RUSSIA CALLING!', online

28 February

Q4 and 12M 2021 Trading Update

28 February

Q4 and 12M 2021 IFRS financials

 

ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 138512
EQS News ID: 1272267

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

