PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK announces updated schedule for Trading Update and IFRS financials for Q4 and12M 2021

MMK announces updated schedule for trading update and IFRS financials for q4 and 12M 2021 25 january 2022 Magnitogorsk, Russia PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, announces it has updated a schedule for Trading Update and IFRS financials for Q4 and 12M 2021. On the back of the Group transition to new version of corporate information system Oracle E-Business Suite v12 MMK actualizes its schedule for Trading Update and IFRS financials for Q4 and 12M 2021: Trading Update - 28 February 2022;

IFRS financials - 28 February 2022. The full financial calendar for 2022 is below: Q4 and 12M 2021 Trading Update - 28 February 2022;

Q4 and 12M 2021 IFRS financials - 28 February 2022;

Q1 2022 Trading Update - 13 April 2022;

Q1 2022 IFRS financials - 19 April 2022;

Q2 and H1 2022 Trading Update - 13 July 2022;

Q2 and H1 2022 IFRS financials - 19 July 2022;

Q3 and 9M 2022 Trading Update - 12 October 2022;

Q3 and 9M 2022 IFRS financials - 18 October 2022. About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of Iron Ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06 at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key MMK news. Investor Relations Department Veronika Kryachko

+7 (915) 380-62-66

kryachko.vs@mmk.ru ESG DEPARTMENT Yaroslava Vrubel

+7 982 282 9682

vrubel.ys@mmk.ru Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov

+7 (499) 238-26-13

kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov

+7 (499) 238-26-13

egorov.oa@mmk.ru KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022 Financial calendar 3 February Raiffeisen Bank Virtual Russian Day, online 9-11 February VTB Capital investment forum 'RUSSIA CALLING!', online 28 February Q4 and 12M 2021 Trading Update 28 February Q4 and 12M 2021 IFRS financials

