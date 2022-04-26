PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) announces MMK Board of Directors decisions, which were adopted by absentee voting on 25 April 2022.

At the meeting, the Board made the following decisions, among others:

1. Preliminary approve 2021 MMK Integrated Annual Report;

2. Considering the geopolitical situation and mandatory termination of the powers of a number of the Board members, to cancel the earlier decision of MMK's Board of Directors dated 25.03.2022 (Minutes No.13) "On convening an Annual General Meeting of MMK's shareholders" on 27 May 2022;

3. To hold an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in absentia and set the deadline for receipt of voting ballots on 30 June 2022;

Postal address for delivery of completed ballots: 212, Karl Marks Prospect, Magnitogorsk, 455008, Branch of STATUS Registrar;

The website address where the electronic form of the voting ballot can be completed: https://online.rostatus.ru/;

The e-mail address to which the persons entitled to participate at the AGM can send their completed voting ballots: shareholder@mmk.ru.

4. To approve 6 June 2022 (at the close of business) as the cut-off date for inclusion in the shareholder register for the AGM.