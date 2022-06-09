PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on extention of consent solicitation process

MMK notifies on extention of consent solicitation process 09 JUNE 2022 Magnitogorsk, Russia

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies on the extension of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.$500,000,000 4.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2024. On 6 June 2022, PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (the Guarantor) announced a consent solicitation in relation to the outstanding U.S.$500,000,000 4.375% Notes due 2024 issued by MMK International Capital DAC (the Issuer) (ISIN: XS1843434959 (Regulation S) / US553142AA88 (Rule 144A); Common Code: 111730628 (Regulation S) / 111730628 (Rule 144A Common code)) (the Notes) on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 6 June 2022 (the Consent Solicitation Memorandum). Capitalized terms used, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. The Guarantor thanks all Noteholders who have responded promptly on the demanding Consent Deadline (4 p.m. today (London time) (Consent Deadline). The Guarantor expects to receive further Consent instructions from Noteholders that have not yet submitted their instructions due to tight timeline. With a view to receiving the outstanding Consent Instructions necessary to achieve the Requisite Consents, the Guarantor hereby notifies the Noteholders that it has decided to extend the Consent Deadline period from 9 June 2022 (4 p.m. (London time)) to 16 June 2022 (4 p.m. (London time)) (the New Consent Deadline). Amendments to the Consent Solicitation are limited to the New Consent Deadline, as outlined above. All other terms of the Consent Solicitation will remain the same. The Guarantor strongly encourages those Noteholders that have not yet participated in the Consent Solicitation to liaise at their earliest convenience with its Investor Relations department and/or Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners Advocates Bureau (RGD) directly to obtain a copy of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum and to discuss other related matters. Noteholders who have already delivered Consent Instructions in the Consent Solicitation will be deemed to have consented to the Amendments unless they validly revoke their Consents prior to the earlier of the Effective time and the New Consent Deadline. All documentation relating to the Consent Solicitation, together with any updates, will be available upon request to RGD at MMKconsentsolicitation2022@rgd.legal. In your communique, please also confirm the aggregate notional amount of the Notes that you hold and the location of the depository. Noteholders may contact RGD via email at MMKconsentsolicitation2022@rgd.legal if they require assistance. Should the Noteholders have any additional questions, please contact with the Guarantors Investor Relations department via email at: ir@mmk.ru.