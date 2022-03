PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies that Moody's has downgraded MMK's credit rating to 'Caa2' from 'Baa2' with the negative outlook.

Rating action reflects the sovereign rating action on the Government of Russia which took place on 6 March 2022, where Moody's downgraded the Government of Russia's long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured ratings (local and foreign currency) to 'Ca' from 'B3'.

The full press-release of Moody's is available at:

https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-downgrades-the-ratings-of-95-Russian-corporates--PR_463626