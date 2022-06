PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK updates information regarding termination of the depositary receipts programme

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) updates information regarding termination of its depositary receipts programme ("DR programme").

In response to the notification, submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regarding the depositary receipts ("GDRs") listing cancellation on the London Stock Exchange Official List, MMK was instructed by FCA that the cancellation will become effective on 27 June 2022.

Given the information outlined above, MMK encourages the GDR holders to liaise with Citibank, N.A. directly in accordance with the relevant agreement with the Depositary and to discuss with Citibank, N.A. the possible options for exercising their rights, including the right to convert the GDRs into MMK ordinary shares.

Please follow the link below to find Citibank, N.A. contact details: https://mmk.ru/en/investor/information-for-shareholders/registar-and-depositary/