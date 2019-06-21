PJSC NCSP holds an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) announces the decisions made at the annual general shareholders' meeting, and the publication of the annual report of the Company.

At the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Novorossiysk on June 14, 2019, the following decisions were taken on the agenda:

Approval of the Company's annual report:

To approve the Company's annual report for 2018 (available on the corporate website http://www.nmtp.info/ncsp/corporate_information/annual_reports/)

Approval of the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements:

To approve the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018.

Approval of the Company's profit distribution according to results of 2018:

To distribute net profit for 2018 in the amount of RUB 15,063,349,449 (fifteen billion sixty-three million three hundred forty-nine thousand four hundred forty-nine) and 40 kopecks as follows:

dividends in the amount of RUB 14,829,906,817 (fourteen billion eight hundred twenty-nine million nine hundred six thousand eight hundred seventeen) and 92 kopecks (including part of the profit of RUB 5,199,999,117 (five billion one hundred ninety-nine million nine hundred ninety-nine thousand one hundred seventeen) and 92 kopecks paid as dividends on the results of H1 and 9M of 2018).

On the amount of dividends, term and form of their payment based on the results of work for 2018 and the establishment of date on which the persons entitled to receive dividends are determined:

To pay additional dividends for the results of 2018 in cash in the amount of RUB 9,629,907,700 (nine billion six hundred twenty-nine million nine hundred seven thousand seven hundred) and 00 kopecks.

To determine the amount of dividend per share as RUB 0.5.

To set the date on which the persons entitled to receive dividends are determined as June 25, 2019.

Payment of dividends:

To the registered nominal holder and trustee who is a professional player of the security market within the period from July 1, 2019 to July 9, 2019 inclusive;

To other persons from the shareholder register within the period from July 1, 2019 to July 30, 2019 inclusive.

On payment of remuneration for work on the Board of Directors to Board members: non-civil servants, in the amount established by the Company's internal documents:

To pay remuneration for work on the Board of Directors to Board members: non-civil servants, in accordance with the Regulations on Remuneration and Reimbursement Paid to Board Members of the Public Joint Stock Company Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, approved on December 25, 2017 by the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC NCSP.

On payment of remuneration for work in the Revision Commission to members of the Revision Commission: non-civil servants, in the amount established by the Company's internal documents:

To pay members of the Revision Commission who are non-civil servants remuneration for their work in the Revision Commission in the amount of RUB 12,000 (twelve thousand).

Election of the Company's Board members:

To elect to the Company's Board of Directors the following persons:

- Sergey Andronov;

- Maksim Grishanin;

- Sergey Kireev;

- Vyacheslav Skvortsov;

- Rashid Sharipov;

- Vadim Yakovenko.

Election of members of the Company's Revision Commission:

To elect to the Company's Revision Commission the following persons:

- Viktor Borodaenko;

- Nikita Kozhemyakin;

- Nikolay Melnikov;

- Sergey Serdyuk.

Approval of the Company's auditor:

To approve JSC PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as the Company's auditor for 2019.

Note on the material fact "On holding the General Shareholders Meeting of the Issuer and on the resolutions made" is available on the official website of PJSC NCSP at: http://www.nmtp.info/holding/investors/info_disclosure/basic_fact/

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is the controlling shareholder (62%) of PJSC NSCP.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2018 totaled 140.2 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC NSCP, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC and LLC SFP.

