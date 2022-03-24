PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)

PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on April 04, 2022



Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on April 04, 2022 March 24, 2022, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting in absentia on April 4, 2022. The agenda includes the following items: On matters regarding preparation and convening of PJSC RusHydro's AGM. On approval of the Company's internal documents. On consideration of issues of material significance for the Company. On approval of the report on execution of PJSC RusHydro's business plan for 2021 (including investment program and comprehensive modernization program). On approval of the report on execution of RusHydro Group's consolidated business plan for 2021 (including consolidated investment program and action plan on optimization of expenses following results of PJSC RusHydro and its subsidiaries' independent audit). On approval of KPIs of the members of the Management Board. On RusHydro Group's draft consolidated investment program for 2023-2027 and 2022 (updated) and on consolidated Investment Program of PJSC RusHydro for 2023-2032 and 2022 (updated). On approval of report on carrying out public technological and price audit of investment projects for 2021 including results of consolidated analysis of audits and findings of public and expert hearings. On approval of investment projects for 2022-2023 for public technological and price audit. About RusHydro RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

