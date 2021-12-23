|
23.12.2021 09:03:21
PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 28, 2021
|
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 28, 2021
December 23, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting in absentia on December 28, 2021.
The agenda includes the following items:
The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements.
About RusHydro
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.
For more information:
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.
|ISIN:
|US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|HYDR
|LEI Code:
|2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|132045
|EQS News ID:
|1261536
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro PJSC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
09:03
|PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 28, 2021 (EQS Group)
|
21.12.21
|PJSC RusHydro: Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro Controlled Entity (EQS Group)
|
20.12.21
|PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 17, 2021 (EQS Group)
|
13.12.21
|PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 17, 2021 (EQS Group)
|
29.11.21
|PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on November 25, 2021 (EQS Group)
|
25.11.21
|PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro Group announces 9M 2021 IFRS results (EQS Group)
|
25.11.21
|PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro's subsidiary signs an agreement with Otkritie Bank (EQS Group)
|
18.11.21
|PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on November 25, 2021 (EQS Group)