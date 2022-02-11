PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on February 21, 2022

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)

Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on February 21, 2022 February 11, 2022, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting in absentia on February 21, 2022. The agenda includes the following items: On approval of report on divestment of none-core assets for 2021. On approval of transaction on gratuitous transfer of Company's property to third parties. On amendments to RusHydro Group's technical policy. On approval of schedule of PJSC RusHydro's internal audit's key activities for 2022. On consideration of issues of material significance for the Company. About RusHydro RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

