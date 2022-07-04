PJSC RusHydro: Application for delisting Depositary receipts

|
July 04, 2022, Moscow, Russia. RUSHYDRO ANNOUNCES APPLICATION FOR DELISTING DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS FROM THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE AND UPCOMING TERMINATION OF THE DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS PROGRAMS.
On July 01, 2022, Public Joint Stock Company RusHydro (LSE, MOEX: HYDR), (RusHydro or the Company) received notices from the GDR and ADR depository bank, The Bank of New York Mellon, on termination of the Depositary Agreement between RusHydro and The Bank of New York Mellon, dated April 14, 2008 (hereinafter referred to as the GDR Agreement), and the Depositary Agreement between RusHydro, The Bank of New York Mellon and owners and holders of American depositary shares, dated June 30, 2009 (hereinafter referred to as the ADR Agreement).
In this regard, RusHydro is sending and announcing an application to the London Stock Exchange and the Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing and admission to trading of:
- Rule 144A global depositary receipts (GDRs), (DR Symbol: 92XY; CUSIP: 782183503, ISIN: US7821835037), each certifying rights to 100 ordinary shares of the Company.
- American depositary receipts (ADRs), (DR Symbol: RSHYY; CUSIP: 782183404; ISIN: US7821834048), each certifying rights to 100 ordinary shares of the Company.
Underlying ordinary shares will continue to be traded on the Moscow Exchange as prescribed by the Russian Federation regulators.
RusHydros request was preceded by a notice from the GDR and ADR depositary bank on March 29, 2022 of its resignation, measures taken by RusHydro to replace the depositary bank for depositary receipts, and refusal of potential successors to act as a new depositary bank.
From April 27, 2022 under Federal Act No. 114-FZ of April 16, 2022 On Amendments to the Joint-Stock Companies Act and other acts of the Russian Federation it is prohibited to place and (or) arrange trading of securities issued by Russian issuers by placement of foreign depositary receipts. In the absence of a successor depository bank nominee, RusHydro was unable to apply to the Government of the Russian Federation for the authorization to prolong the GDR and ADR programs.
In accordance with Listing Rule 5.2.8, RusHydro expects (but in no way guarantees or undertakes to ensure) that cancellation will take effect on the 21st business day from the date of publication of this notice.
|
