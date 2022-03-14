|
14.03.2022 17:25:50
PJSC RusHydro: Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's credit rating
|
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's credit rating
March 14, 2022. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to '' from 'B', the Outlook is not assigned.
The rating action towards PJSC RusHydro's follows the agency's downgrade of Russia's sovereign rating on 8 March 2022 to 'C' from 'B', the Outlook is not assigned.
.
The same rating action took place towards the following PJSC RusHydro's local bonds:
The full report is available on Fitch Ratings' website at: www.fitchratings.com
About RusHydro
RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW.
For more information:
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.
|ISIN:
|US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|HYDR
|LEI Code:
|2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|148970
|EQS News ID:
|1302167
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro PJSC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
17:25
|PJSC RusHydro: Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's credit rating (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|PJSC RusHydro: Moody's downgraded PJSC RusHydro's Issuer credit rating (EQS Group)
|
09.03.22
|PJSC RusHydro: S&P Global Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's Issuer credit rating (EQS Group)
|
05.03.22
|PJSC RusHydro: Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's credit rating (EQS Group)
|
02.03.22
|PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on February 28, 2022 (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro Group announces 2021 IFRS results (EQS Group)
|
24.02.22
|PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on February 21, 2022 (EQS Group)
|
21.02.22
|PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro's 2021 IFRS results and management conference call (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro PJSC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Fortschritte im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX beendet Sitzung mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX legt letztendlich zu -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel deutlich fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte stärker. Anleger in den USA kommen zum Wochenbeginn auf keinen grünen Zweig. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Asien gab es zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.