PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2022

Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2022

January 18, 2022, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) publishes its financial calendar for 2022.

January 27 4Q and FY 2021 operating results

February 17 4Q and FY 2021 RAS results (non-consolidated)

March 1 4Q and FY 2021 IFRS results & conference call

April 21 1Q 2022 operating results

April 28 1Q 2022 RAS results (non-consolidated)

May 30 1Q 2022 IFRS results

June Annual General Meeting of Shareholders*

July Dividend record date**

July 21 2Q and 1H 2022 operating results

July 28 2Q and 1H 2022 RAS results (non-consolidated)

August 29 2Q and 1H 2022 IFRS results & conference call

October 20 3Q and 9M 2022 operating results

October 27 3Q and 9M 2022 RAS results (non-consolidated)

November 28 3Q and 9M 2022 IFRS results & conference call

The full calendar of upcoming events and disclosures is available on the Company's website at: http://www.eng.rushydro.ru/investors/IR_events

The Company will notify of any significant changes in the calendar or important ad hoc events.

* The Annual General Shareholders Meeting is held no earlier than two months and no later than six months after the end of the reporting year.

** In accordance with the Federal law No. 208-FZ of December 26, 1995, the dividend record date may not be earlier than 10 days, and may not be later than 20 days after, the date of the resolution of the general shareholders meeting approving the payment of the dividend.

About RusHydro

RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.