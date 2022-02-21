PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro's 2021 IFRS results and management conference call

Notice of RusHydro's 2021 IFRS results and management conference call

February 21, 2022. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that it will publish its audited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for 2021 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The results will be published after 14.00 (Moscow time). The management will host a conference call on the results at 16.00 Moscow time (13.00 London time). The call will be held in English.

About RusHydro

RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW.

