20.12.2021 15:08:17
PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 17, 2021
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 17, 2021
PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on December 17, 2021.
Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda:
Item 1. On Approval of the Report on Interim Performance Results of the Company's Business Plan for 2021, Taking into Account the Actual Results for 9 Months of 2021 (inter alia, the Report on the Investment Program Implementation, Including the Complex Modernization Program for Generating Facilities, for 9 Months of 2021).
Adopted Resolution:
The report on interim performance results of the Company's Business Plan for 2021, taking into account the actual results for 9 months of 2021 (inter alia, the report on the Investment Program implementation, including the Complex Modernization Program for Generating Facilities, for 9 months of 2021) is approved as per Schedule No. 1 to the Minutes.
Item 2. On Approval of the RusHydro Insurance Coverage Program for 2022.
Adopted Resolution:
The RusHydro Insurance Coverage Program for 2022 is approved as per Schedule No. 2 to these Minutes.
Item 3. On Non-Core Assets of the Company.
Adopted Resolution:
The following is approved:
Item 4. On Determining the Company (the Company's Delegates) Stand on the Controlled Organizations' Management Bodies Agenda Items:
4.1. On Determining the Company (the Company's Delegates) Stand on the Agenda Items of the JSC RAO ES of the East and JSC Sakhalinskaya SDPP-2 Management Bodies.
Adopted Resolution:
4.2. Confidential.
Adopted resolution: Confidential.
Item 5. On Consideration of Issues Materially Important for the Company:
5.1. On the development and implementation of import substitution plans.
Adopted Resolution:
The following is approved:
About RusHydro
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.
For more information:
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.
ISIN:
|US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code:
|MSCM
TIDM:
|HYDR
LEI Code:
|2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|131392
|EQS News ID:
|1260185
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
