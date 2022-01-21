PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 20, 2022

Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 20, 2022

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting on January 20, 2022.

Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda:

Item 1. On potential areas of RusHydro Group's technological development.

Adopted Resolution:

To consider information about potential areas of RusHydro Group's technological development (Schedule 1 to the Minutes).

Item 2. On the Power Industry Development Program to foster economic growth of the Far Eastern Federal District.

Adopted Resolution:

To consider the Power Industry Development Program to foster economic growth of the Far Eastern Federal District for the period from 2021 to 2031 (Schedule 2 to the Minutes). To take into account the resolutions adopted in the Master Plan for Placement of Power Industry Facilities for the period up to 2040, when updating the Power Industry Development Program to ensure economic growth of the Far Eastern Federal District for the period from 2022 to 2032.

Item 3. On Consideration of Issues Material Importance for the Company:

3.1. On the implementation RusHydro Group's of energy service activities.

Adopted Resolution:

To consider information about implementation of RusHydro Group's energy service activities (Schedule 3 to the Minutes).

3.2. On the progress status of priority projects for the construction of facilities in the Far East.

Adopted Resolution:

To take into consideration the information on the progress status of priority projects for the construction of facilities in the Far East as of December 31, 2021 (Schedule 4 to the Minutes).

