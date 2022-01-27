|
27.01.2022 13:24:15
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro Group announces its 4Q and FY2021 operating results
|
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
RusHydro Group announces its 4Q and FY2021 operating results
January 27, 2022. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MICEX-RTS, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces operating results for the 4th quarter and full year ended December 31 2021, of the parent company and subsidiaries of RusHydro Group reflected in consolidated financial statements.
Solid production results driven by widespread geographical presence of generating facilities on river basins throughout the regions of presence.
2021 key highlights:
Installed electric capacity of RusHydro Group
RusHydro Group's installed capacity increased by 100 MW in 2021. The main drivers for change in installed electric capacity were increase of installed capacity of Ust-Srednekanskaya HPP (+117 MW) and increase of installed capacity of Nizhegorodskaya and Votkinskaya HPPs (+13 MW) following execution of comprehensive modernization program.
Installed heat capacity of RusHydro Group
The main change in installed heat capacity came on the back of decommissioning of boilers at Neryungri water boiler (200 Gcal/h) and decommissioning of heat generating unit at Komsomolskaya CHPP-1 (60 Gcal/h).
Electricity generation by the plants of RusHydro Group, GWh
The underlying factors of the production change in 2021 were:
Heat output by RusHydro Group's thermal plants in the Far Eastern Federal District in the fourth quarter of 2021 came in at 10,177 GCal, in 2021 - 30,109 GCal, a decline of 0.7% and increase of 2.6% respectively as compared to 2020.
Heat output by thermal plants of RAO ES of the East Subgroup, '000 GCal
Electricity retail
Total electricity output by RusHydro Group's energy retail companies in 4Q 2021 and 2021 increased by 0.1% and 2.1% to 12,961 GWh and 46,389 GWh, respectively. The majority of decrease came on the back of climate factor aided by economic recovery as electricity consumption increased following lifting of restrictions implemented in 2020 on the back of COVID-19 pandemic spread.
Electricity output by RusHydro Group's retail companies, GWh3
Water inflows forecast
According to the forecast of the Hydrometeorology Center of Russia, the following dynamics of water inflows to the major reservoirs is expected in the 1st quarter of 2022:
1 Hereinafter data is reported excluding Armenia and Primorskaya GRES. On 11.03.2020 RusHydro has finalized divestment of its assets in Armenia to PJSC Hrazdan Power Company (HrazTES, Tashir Group). Primorksaya GRES was sold to SUEK Group in June 2020.
2 The Boguchanskaya hydropower plant is part of the Boguchanskiy Energy and Metals Complex (BEMO), a 50/50 joint venture (JV) between RusHydro and UC RUSAL, and is not part of RusHydro Group. According to RusHydro's shareholding in the JV (50%), the results of the plant are reported in the official financial statements in "Share of results of associates and jointly controlled entities". Operations of the HPP have been put into the press-release for general reference.
3 Data excluding Chuvash Retail Company. On 23.09.2021, 100% share in Chuvash Retail Company was divested to Transenergoprom.
About RusHydro
RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW.
For more information:
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.
|ISIN:
|US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|HYDR
|LEI Code:
|2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|139370
|EQS News ID:
|1273735
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro PJSC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
27.01.22
|PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro Group announces its 4Q and FY2021 operating results (EQS Group)
|
21.01.22
|PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 20, 2022 (EQS Group)
|
18.01.22
|PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2022 (EQS Group)
|
12.01.22
|PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro's subsidiary signs a service agreement with PJSC RusHydro (EQS Group)
|
11.01.22
|PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on January 20, 2022 (EQS Group)
|
28.12.21