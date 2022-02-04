|
04.02.2022 11:06:45
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro signs guarantee agreement with PJSC Bank Otkritie
|
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
RusHydro signs guarantee agreement with PJSC Bank Otkritie
February 03, 2022. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) has announced signing of guarantee agreement with Bank Otkritie (PJSC). PJSC RusHydro obliges to be responsible for obligations of JSC Far Eastern Hydrogenating Company (JSC DGK) regarding revolving loan facility for 7 years with limit of up to RUB 10 bn.
The maximum interest rate on the loans under the line of credit is equal to key rate set by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation plus 2.35 percent per annum.
About RusHydro
RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW.
For more information:
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.
|
