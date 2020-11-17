PKWA Law has been recognized as one of Singapore's best family law firms by The Straits Times in its Singapore's Best Law Firms 2021 survey.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PKWA Law LLC is delighted to share it has been recognized as one of Singapore's top family law firms by The Straits Times in the "Singapore's Best Law Firms 2021" survey.

PKWA Law is recognized as one of Singapore's Best Law Firms in five categories:

Conveyancing

Family Law

Inheritance & Succession, Private Wealth Management

Real Estate

Banking & Finance

The prestigious award is given to PKWA Law based on the collective survey done by The Straits Times and international research firm Statista by surveying lawyers, in-house lawyers, legal executives, and clients to determine the most recommended law firms in Singapore. This award is significant in determining the top law firm in a particular country, following the success of similar awards held in Germany, France, Britain and Switzerland.



The in-depth national survey allows both lawyers and clients to rate the qualified firms in 15 legal practice categories. These include banking and finance, shipping and family and property law. More than 10,000 recommendations were received and more than 4,000 professionals took part in the survey.

The results were announced by The Straits Times on 16 November 2020.

30 Years of Excellence

In Singapore, PKWA Law has often been recognised as one of the most trusted and established law firms due to its numerous achievements and acknowledged credibility. With 30 years in practice, PKWA Law is consistently hailed as a leading specialist for conveyancing, probate, family and divorce law in Singapore.

PKWA Law is a leading law firm in conveyancing, family law, divorce, wills, probate and banking. It has seen its staff strength grow to more than 100 employees

Top Family & Divorce Lawyers in Singapore

In the area of family law, PKWA Law has earned its rank as one of the top family law firms by Benchmark Litigation Asia-Pacific and by Doyles Guide for several consecutive years.

To provide the best service in the market, PKWA Law hires the top Family & Divorce Lawyers in Singapore with an excellent record in helping clients with their divorce cases.

Recently, the divorce lawyers from PKWA Law helped a client to win a Court of Appeal case. The client won 75% of $13.6 million, up from 25%. The swing in percentage is arguably one of the highest in Singapore legal history. The Court of Appeal had described the case as "complicated", "challenging", and "highly unusual".

PKWA divorce lawyers are specialized in all Family Law matters, including uncontested and contested divorce, wills and probate, division of marital assets, children custody, family violence, and child adoption. Besides its excellent service, PKWA Law is also well-known for its affordable divorce and family law fees.

"We are very honoured and humbled to be recognized as one of 'Singapore's Best Family Law Firms 2021' from such reputable sources as The Straits Times and Statista. It is a credit to the dedication and hard work of our family lawyers and legal executives who do complex and challenging work, and who display empathy every day. We also want to thank our clients for their continued support and trust in letting us handle sensitive family law matters. PKWA Law will continue its mission to provide legal excellence combined with affordable divorce fees and affordable family law fees," said Mr Lim Chong Boon, Head of PKWA Family Law.

About PKWA Law

PKWA Law Practice LLC was constituted as a law corporation on March 1, 2004, taking over the practice and business of its predecessor, a law firm established in 1988. With 30 years of serving the heartland, PKWA Law Practice LLC offers friendly services and affordable fees in addition to legal excellence. PKWA Law proves a full range of legal practices including Conveyancing, Divorce, Wills & Probate, Adoptions, Corporate and Commercial Law, General Litigation, Insurance Law, Banking and Finance, Inheritance Law and Criminal Law.

PKWA Law is consistently ranked as a top family and divorce law by respected legal publications such as Asian Legal Business, Benchmark Litigation, The Straits Times, and Doyles Guide. For more information, please visit www.pkwalaw.com and https://www.sgdivorcelawyer.sg/.

SOURCE PKWA Law