PlainID Launches Strategic Partnership with iC Consult to Leverage Global Support for Clients

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID , The Authorization Company, a leading provider of authorization and policy-based access solutions, today announced it has launched a brand new partnership with iC Consult. iC Consult is the global leading consultancy, systems integrator and managed services provider for identity and access management (IAM). iC Consult will be the strategic reseller and systems integrator for PlainID products, providing the necessary expertise required to consult and deliver on authorization requirements for any customer.

With the new partnership, existing iC Consult customers now have access to additional products in their portfolio. Potential customers interested in PlainID's technology can now work with iC Consult for advice and services. Through this partnership, potential customers and existing alliances can expect an even more holistic solution that focuses on the journey from the customer's strategy to a technological implementation.

"We're keen on working together with PlainID to implement cutting-edge solutions for our clients to manage and enforce sophisticated authorization policies. This is a cornerstone for every wholistic Zero Trust initiative. PlainID's focus on B2B identities helps us provide a best-of-breed solution for this business-critical element of each identity strategy," said Andre Priebe, Chief Technology Officer, iC Consult.

By forming a global partnership, PlainID is also able to operate in iC Consult's new offices in the US.

"We strongly believe that iC Consult is a leading force in the market that only chooses the best-of-breed products in its portfolio and we are very happy to be a part of that," said Kaltrina Ademi, Head of Partnerships & Alliances, Europe, PlainID. "This partnership will extend and enhance PlainID's ability to help organizations more easily implement authorization policies to protect their data so they can focus on growing their business faster."

About iC-Consult Group

The iC Consult Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is the worldwide leading independent consultancy, systems integrator, and services provider for Identity & Access Management (IAM). The service portfolio covers advisory, architecture, design, implementation, and integration with IAM managed services and identity-as-a-service offerings. The company's more than 500 employees have successfully delivered over 3,000 projects and managed services for IAM. The iC Consult Group, with its affiliates iC Consult, SecureITsource, xdi360, IAM Worx and Service Layers, has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Bulgaria, the UK, the U.S., Canada, and China.

About PlainID

PlainID Inc. is the recognized leader of Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to govern, administer and control who can access assets across their digital landscape. PlainID recognizes the frustrations of businesses struggling to understand, incorporate, and best implement Identity and Access Management, and is using Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC) to solve it. PlainID Policy Manager enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features.

