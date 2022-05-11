PlainID, The Authorization Company™, Reveals Industry's First Authorization-as-a-Service Platform Powered by Policy-Based Access Control

Enables modern businesses with a next-generation approach to access control

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID, the Authorization Company™, announces today the production readiness of its highly anticipated "Authorization-as-a-Service," SaaS-enabled Authorization Platform. Additionally, PlainID introduces its pre-built, third-party "Authorizers," which allow authorization policies to enforce vital access points across a distributed computing environment, including authorization for API gateways, microservices, and data.

Authorization is the foundation of security: it's the last mile that governs what people actually can do

Designed to solve the broad enterprise challenges associated with advanced access control, PlainID's Authorization-as-a-Service Platform has been architected for scale and the performance demands of the largest global companies.

PlainID helps businesses advance and modernize by simply and securely connecting people with the digital assets they need to do their jobs, accomplish tasks at scale and conduct digital commerce. By making authorization decisions simple, smart, granular, and dynamic, PlainID helps enterprises control who can access what, when and how on whose authority.

"As market adoption for authorization is driven by the convergence of traditional identity and access management and cybersecurity requirements, PlainID has enjoyed tremendous year-over-year growth," said Gal Helemski, chief technology officer, chief product officer, and co-founder, PlainID. "In the future, we believe that PlainID will be behind every connection between an identity and a digital service: monitoring, securing, and validating it. Authorization is the foundation of security: it's the last mile that governs what people actually can do."

Powered by policy-based access control (PBAC), leading-edge features include PlainID's Centralized Management Dashboard, which provides users the ability to create and manage enterprise-wide authorization policies from a central point while maintaining distributed enforcement capabilities. The ready-to-use Authorizers™ included in this preview launch address common authorization patterns for API gateways, microservices, data, and applications.

Today's organizations are challenged with balancing the demands of secure access controls, frictionless user journeys and data privacy requirements. This product announcement marks a key milestone in PlainID's growth and documents the relevance of authorization in the modern business.

Today's organizations are challenged with balancing the demands of secure access controls, frictionless user journeys and data privacy requirements. This product announcement marks a key milestone in PlainID's growth and documents the relevance of authorization in the modern business.

About PlainID

PlainID Inc., The Authorization Company™, is the recognized leader of Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to govern, administer and control who can access assets across their digital landscape. PlainID recognizes the frustrations of businesses struggling to understand, incorporate, and best implement Identity and Access Management, and is using Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC) to solve it. The PlainID Authorization Platform enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features.

