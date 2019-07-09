Plains Midstream Canada Announces Rangeland Pipeline Expansion

CALGARY, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Plains Midstream Canada (PMC) today announces a proposed expansion of its Rangeland crude oil pipeline system for additional delivery capacity both north to Edmonton, Alberta and south to the border at Carway, Alberta. This expansion is subject to receiving sufficient commitments from shippers and receipt of necessary permits and regulatory approvals, and will provide incremental takeaway capacity for the East Duvernay and other Rangeland-area production, as well as south egress access out of the Edmonton market hub. Combined, the expansion will increase Rangeland's current light crude oil capacity to approximately 200,000 barrels per day. Service between Edmonton and Sundre will be expanded from 50,000 barrels per day to approximately 100,000 barrels per day and, additionally, will be capable of bi-directional service. Sundre, south to the border, will be expanded from its current 20,000 barrels per day up to 100,000 barrels per day. The expansions will be staged into service during the last half of 2019 with full capacity realized in 2021.

"The Rangeland expansion provides a timely, efficient and cost-effective solution providing much needed market access and flexibility," said Tyler Rimbey, Executive Vice President, Commercial, PMC. "We remain focused on leveraging our existing systems in creative ways to meet the growing needs of our customers."

Interested parties may obtain additional information by contacting:

Dan Hickey

Director, Major Projects

403-298-2119

Dan.Hickey@plainsmidstream.com

About Plains Midstream Canada (PMC):

PMC is a subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline and specializes in crude oil and natural gas liquids transportation, storage, processing and marketing solutions. PMC has an extensive network of assets across Canada and the United States in four provinces and, through its U.S. affiliates, 18 states. PMC owns approximately 7,100 kilometers of pipeline, seven billion cubic feet per day of gas processing capacity, five million barrels of crude oil storage and 31 million barrels of natural gas liquids storage capacity. PMC is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. For more information, visit www.plainsmidstream.com.

