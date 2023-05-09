Plainsight and Ericsson Launch 5G Innovation Partnership for Vision AI Solutions at the Edge

With this partnership, CSPs and enterprise customers will benefit from the optimization of real-time video streaming applications through cellular networks and development of state-of-the-art edge computer vision solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plainsight , the leader in proven vision AI, is teaming with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to develop and manage computer vision solutions for 5G-powered video streaming and edge-based data analytics. Combining the low latency and reliable throughput of Ericsson's 5G network solutions with Plainsight's computer vision expertise, centralized platform, and suite of managed services will equip Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprise customers with computer vision-based applications to see the full benefit of higher-quality streaming video optimized for visual data collection and processing.

The speed and reliability of 5G networks and edge computing remove many of the bottlenecks between end-user devices and real-time video applications. Continuous connectivity benefits consumers and enterprises with always-on access to interactive, autonomous, and decision-making insights. To minimize the response time of video streaming, operators and providers will require network optimization to deliver low-latency applications with highest-quality experiences.

This partnership brings together the real-time Quality of Service (QoS) optimizations of streaming video over cellular networks and real-time computer vision insights from custom-built solutions at the edge. Together, they will empower CSPs to leverage the latest technology for enhancing industry-specific business models with centralized, repeatable solutions to better address evolving challenges, rising consumer expectations, and increasing competitive pressure.

"We're excited to align with Ericsson's vision and deliver breakthrough computer vision innovation via Ericsson ONE," said Carlos Anchia, Plainsight's Co-Founder and CEO. "By optimizing video streams over 5G-enabled networks for faster, more resilient enterprise vision AI solutions, we will empower Ericsson customers with computer vision to automate everyday processes and solve industry challenges across organizations to transform operations and create new revenue opportunities."

"With Plainsight's visual data management, vision AI workflows, and end-to-end solutions, Ericsson will offer ecosystem partners faster, easier value generation with 5G-integrated capabilities to accelerate innovation and time-to-production for vision AI solutions," said Salman Taj, Head of Ericsson ONE Silicon Valley. "Through this new collaboration, our CSPs will benefit from fully managed vision AI-powered products with service portfolios to offer their enterprise customers across industries and devices."

The partners will initially focus on supporting enterprises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality sectors with production-ready solutions. To learn more, request a call to speak with Plainsight's experts.

About Plainsight

Plainsight provides the unique combination of AI strategy, a vision AI platform, and deep learning expertise to develop, implement, and oversee transformative computer vision solutions for enterprises. Through the widest breadth of managed services and a vision AI platform for centralized processes and standardized pipelines, Plainsight makes computer vision repeatable and accountable across all enterprise vision AI initiatives. Plainsight solves problems where others have failed and empowers businesses across industries to realize the full potential of their visual data with the lowest barriers to production, fastest value generation, and monitoring for long-term success. For more information, visit plainsight.ai.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

