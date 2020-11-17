Plan for a green economy: Énergir steps up to help meet GHG reduction targets

Renewable natural gas and energy network complementarity: tangible means for decarbonizing our economy

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Énergir welcomes the measures announced under the plan for a green economy (PGE) by Benoit Charrette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, and will be there to help meet the greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets set.

Énergir hails the commitment to increase the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) by setting a minimum target of 10% RNG in the gas network in Québec by 2030, and to put in place the financial and regulatory means to achieve this. Énergir is already committed to reducing the environmental footprint of the natural gas it distributes by focusing on RNG, and the government target is consistent with its ambitions.

Also, an initial Québec green hydrogen and bioenergy strategy will undoubtedly foster the creation of a business environment conducive to their development. These are two avenues that Énergir is pursuing to decarbonize its network.

"As an energy company and as a public utility, we are aware that we are part of the problem, but we are also convinced that we can be part of the solution. That's why we have taken the lead in shifting our trajectory, reviewing our business model and identifying new strategies to contribute to the collective effort to reduce GHGs by 2030, or perhaps 2050," says Éric Lachance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Énergir.

Energy network complementarity to decarbonize buildings

Énergir also underscores the framework measure that aims to reduce GHGs linked to buildings by 50% and the complementarity approach between the two major electric and gas networks, in order to reduce this sector's carbon footprint at the lowest cost to society.

"The roadmap presented by the government today provides a framework and predictability that will allow us to continue and step up the initiatives already underway within our organization, including the intensification of energy efficiency efforts, the injection of RNG and the efforts to ensure complementarity between the electric and gas networks. To achieve this, we will move forward where we have added value to decarbonize our economy at the lowest cost to society," adds Lachance.

As requested by the government, the leading natural gas distributor intends to work with Hydro-Québec to operationalize the principle of complementarity between Québec's two main energy distribution networks, more specifically with respect to peak energy challenges.

In light of the measures presented in the PGE, Énergir sees an opportunity for the government to swiftly modernize the regulatory and legislative framework to enable the company to participate fully in achieving GHG reduction targets in the interest of Quebecers, its customers, partners and employees.

About Énergir

With more than $8 billion in assets, Énergir is a diversified energy company whose mission is to find increasingly sustainable ways to meet the energy needs of its 525,000 customers and the communities it serves. It is the leading natural gas distribution company in Québec, where it also produces electricity from wind power through its subsidiaries. In the United States, the company operates through its subsidiaries in more than 15 states where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, while serving as the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Énergir values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. It also offers a variety of energy services through its subsidiaries. Énergir aspires to become the partner of choice for those striving for a better energy future.

