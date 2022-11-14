Plan International USA Announced as a Nonprofit Partner of the 2022 Z100 Jingle Ball

iHeartMedia Funding to Support Girl-Led Programs and Fight Gender Inequality Presented by Plan International USA Ambassador and Z100 Producer Sam Rosalie

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan International USA, a global nonprofit organization partnering with adolescent girls, young women and children around the world to overcome oppression and gender inequality, is a nonprofit partner for this year's Z100 Jingle Ball concert, which will be held at New York City'sMadison Square Garden on Friday, December 9 featuring a star-studded lineup. As a part of the partnership, Plan International USA received a $15,000 grant from iHeartMedia, kicking off a collaborative partnership to amplify and advance the rights of girls and combat gender inequality.

Z100's Sam Rosalie, a Plan Internal USA Ambassador, announced the grant and the partnership during the Elvis Duran and The Morning Show. The grant will support Plan International USA'sWe Are the Girls campaign – an innovative, world changing initiative that will raise $200 million by 2024 to amplify the voices of girls in the U.S. and around the world and fight the root causes of gender inequality. This year's partnership is made possible through iHeart's iHeartIMPACT program, which aligns brands with causes and nonprofit organizations making a difference in local communities.

"Gender inequality hurts all of us and the best people to solve this are the ones who are most affected: girls. We've been ignoring their voices for far too long," said Shanna Marzilli, COO of Plan International USA. "Plan's We Are the Girls campaign sees the power of what can happen when we listen to girls, and support and implement their ideas. We are inspired that iHeartIMPACT is supporting Plan's work with a $15,000 donation. Together we can help amplify girls' voices and fight for a more equal future for us all."

"Plan USA's campaign is helping girls realize and unleash their potential to change the world and we are excited to partner with them," said Sam Rosalie, producer of Z100's Elvis Duran and The Morning Show and Plan International USA Ambassador. "As one of the most beloved live events of the holiday season, our partnership will allow us to bring the We are The Girls campaign to Jingle Ball and share the message that together, girls can defeat the biases and stereotypes that hold them back."

As a part of the partnership, Plan International USA and Z100 launched an online We Are the Girls Jingle Ball prize pack sweepstakes contest. Winners will receive access to VIP pre-event activities at Hammerstein Ballroom, tickets to the already sold-out Jingle Ball concert and a special Plan International USA experience. Moreover, at the concert, 16 contest winners will get to interact with their favorite iHeartRadio on-air personalities and meet their favorite music artists.

Plan USA encourages girls between the ages of 13 and 18 to join the We Are the Girls campaign and invite their friends and families to take the pledge, lending their voices as allies in the fight against gender inequality and gender-based stereotypes. The We Are the Girls campaign supports programs that have shown success in improving girls' sense of agency, shifting gender dynamics and creating positive environments for learning. In 13 countries including the U.S., We Are the Girls' donations support girl-led programs that fight against child trafficking, stops child marriage, makes cities safer for girls, keeps girls in school and creates economic opportunities for girls. Plan's campaign will also develop young leaders and advocates to fight against stereotypes and harmful practices that stand in the way of achieving gender equality.

About Plan International USA:

Powered by supporters, Plan International USA partners with adolescent girls, young women and children around the world to overcome oppression and gender inequality, providing the support and resources that are unique to their needs and the needs of their communities, ensuring they achieve their full potential with dignity, opportunity and safety. Founded in 1937, Plan is an independent development and humanitarian organization that is active in more than 75 countries. For more information, and to learn about our commitment to safeguarding, please visit www.PlanUSA.org .

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

