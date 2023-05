Plan to Claim Social Security at 62? The Government Could Throw a Wrench in That

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Everyone's path to retirement looks a little different, but there are several milestones that most workers experience. You turn 50 and you become eligible to make catch-up contributions to your retirement accounts. When you reach 59 1/2, you can make penalty-free retirement withdrawals. And when you turn 62, you become eligible for Social Security.At least that's how things have been for a long time. But the government might wind up moving the goalposts on that last one within the next few years. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading