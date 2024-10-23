|
Plan to put solar panels on all new English homes could be scrapped
Long-delayed regulations may ‘encourage’ housebuilders to equip homes with solar panels, rather than requiring themLabour is considering making solar panels optional on new homes in England, after pressure from housebuilders, in a move that would weaken low-carbon regulations, the Guardian has learned.Ministers are preparing to publish long-delayed regulations for new homes, known as the future homes standard, which would ensure that all newly built homes are low-carbon. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
