Plan to replace gas boilers with heat pumps should be reviewed, says Gove

Levelling up secretary calls for scrutiny of green policy but says ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars is 'immovable'UK politics live – latest updatesBritain's plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 are "immovable" but it is time to review proposals for homeowners to replace gas boilers with heat pumps, Michael Gove has said.Asked on Times Radio if the petrol and diesel ban was an immovable target, the levelling up secretary said: "Yes." But, on the question of targets to install heat pumps in new homes, he said: "That is one area that I do think that we need to review … it's important that new homes meet net zero standards but one of the challenges that we have is with our existing housing stock."