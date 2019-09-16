Plan Your Next Great Escape

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Escape to great destinations in Australia and Laos for the upcoming vacations. Independent travellers and couples can look forward to a little adventure and romance, while families have lots of kid-friendly options for the school holidays. Next Story Group presents offers in its portfolio, including Next, Sage, Country Comfort and Chifley in Australia and Kiridara in Laos. Book hotels bearing these brands to enjoy complimentary breakfast, complimentary room upgrade and late check-out*. On top of that, children under 12 also stay for free and eat for free.

Sage Hotels in Melbourne, Wollongong, Adelaide and West Perth will delight young guests with signature Sage tepees in the rooms. Sage Hotel Wollongong has a new Activity Room packed with games just for the little ones, while Sage Hotel West Perth offers a free bicycle service so that the whole family can go on joy rides together.

Located at the gateway to the Yarra Valley, Sage Hotel Melbourne Ringwood offers modern rooms and encourages guests to get out and experience all things local. Enjoy the hotel's specialty cocktails during Happy Hour, which runs daily from 3-6pm. The hotel's Partake Restaurant champions local produce and there is a special kids' menu to keep everyone satisfied over the school holiday period.

Kiridara Luang Prabang in Laos is a hillside sanctuary for travellers seeking tranquillity and natural beauty. Surrounded by forests and offering views of Mount Phou Si, this resort also has an infinity pool and one of the best spas in town. The resort is a great base from which to explore the ancient town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Book Your Next Great Escape from now to October 6 for stays from September 16 2019 to March 31 2020. Bookings can be made directly on www.nexthotels.com.

*Terms and conditions apply: Free breakfast per adult booked and free upgrade to the next available room type are subject to availability. Kids under 12 eat for free with a paying adult and stay for free when using existing bedding.

About Next Story Group

Next Story Group creates and transforms urban spaces into thriving communities. Next Story Group currently has 40 operating and pipeline properties in its portfolio, which includes hotel brands -- Next, Sage and LinQ -- and the genre-defining urban lifestyle concept, Kafnu. For more information: www.nextstory.com

