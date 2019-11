Planet 13 Wins Coveted Clio Award for Brand Design Packaging for its Dreamland Chocolates

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet 13, a vertically integrated Las Vegas cannabis company known for its award-winning cannabis cultivation, production and dispensary operations, has received a Clio Cannabis Award in Brand Design for the packaging of its Dreamland Chocolates™ line of products.

"This is a great accomplishment for our company and also for the talented creative team who spent countless hours making our packaging for Dreamland Chocolates one-of-a-kind," said Planet 13 Director of Sales and Marketing David Farris. "More than 6,000 photos were shot, with 200 photographs integrated to come up with the visuals used on the eight cannabis-infused chocolate packages that we introduced in July."

Planet 13's Dreamland Chocolates received a Clio Bronze Award in Brand Design in the Packaging Category during an awards ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Clio Cannabis is a joint venture with High Times that celebrates the creators at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications. The awards were developed to raise the bar for creative work in a rapidly expanding CannaBusiness Industry.

Farris notes that the Dreamland Chocolates varieties were also designed "from the ground up," based on customer insights the company received from some of the 400,000 people they served at the Planet 13 Las Vegas Cannabis Entertainment Complex over an eight-month period.

"We wanted to showcase these chocolates using real people and real props, while at the same time creating surreal and dream-like imagery on the packaging," Farris said. "We're honored and grateful that our team's work was recognized for creating this truly unique packaging."

The luxury chocolate infused with premium cannabis will be available in eight varieties, with an integrated theme along with a unique design on each package. Flavors include Cookies N' Dream, Cool Mint, Crackling Crunch, Dark Chocolate With Pistachio 'N' Chili Powder, Decadent Dark, Mystical Milk, White Chocolate with Radiant Raspberry and Simply Salted Toffee. For more information, visit DreamlandChocolates.com.

Chosen as 'Best Overall Nevada Dispensary' (source: Leafly Dec.20,2018), Planet 13 customers are visiting and shopping online in huge numbers. Planet 13's superstore alone accounts for close to nine percent of all dispensary sales statewide in Nevada. Planet 13 continues to expand its attractions in its massive 112,000 square foot facility to accommodate the growing demand with a Phase II build-out which includes a restaurant, café, events space and customer-facing production facility (see press kit for photos and videos).

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (http://www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to, among other things, future expansion plans.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through its subsidiary MMDC. Local state laws where MMDC operates permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2019 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

