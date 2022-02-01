PLANET BASED FOODS DEBUTS NEW LINE OF FROZEN PLANT-BASED MEATS AT WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Based Foods , the first and only company to produce nutritious plant-based meat with sustainable hemp as its number-one ingredient, today announced the launch of its debut frozen food line for consumers craving delicious, soy and GMO-free, nutrient dense plant-based protein they can easily prepare at home. Five new SKUs — The Original Hemp Burger, Green Chili Southwest Burger, Breakfast Sausage, Italian Crumble and Original Crumble — are now available for national shipping at planetbasedfoods.com .

Planet Based Foods' innovative and efficient production process is the first to use hemp seed, along with pea protein and brown rice, to maximize nutrients and fiber with zero waste. The result is delicious hemp meat that delivers high-performance nutrition, including protein, fiber, omega 3-6-9 fats with no soy, gluten or GMO ingredients. After first launching and refining its Original Hemp Burger based on real diner feedback at Stout Burgers & Beers locations across Southern California in 2021, Planet Based Foods is now making its hemp-based meat more widely available to consumers through its new CPG frozen product line of nutrient-dense comfort foods.

"Planet Based Foods is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come," said Braelyn Davis, CEO and co-founder, Planet Based Foods. "We see hemp as an untapped natural resource that delivers unmatched nutrition and sustainability benefits, and is uniquely suited to thrive in the face of climate change. We believe deeply in the potential for our hemp-based products to play a role in addressing major food system challenges while delighting discerning values-driven customers."

"Consumers can and should have it all from plant-based meat: exceptional taste, real nutrition, and clean, recognizable ingredients with no GMOs, soy or gluten," added Davis. "We're not looking backward to recreate animal beef or pork using plants, we're making sustainable meat for the future that meets a higher standard for nutrition today."

2022 Winter Fancy Food Show attendees have a first opportunity to sample new Planet Based Foods products at Booth #3336 in the Plant Based Pavilion at the Las Vegas Convention Center February 6 - 8.

Original Hemp Burger - lightly seasoned with a mix of garlic, onion and smoked paprika, the Original Burger made from a blend of hemp seed, pea protein and brown rice has been perfected based on real feedback at California burger restaurants and stands out for its nutrition, as well as its satisfying savory taste, mouthfeel and cook performance. SRP $7.99 for 2 4 oz. burger patties

- natural seasoning and fresh, zesty slices of green pepper add Southwestern flavor to the classic blend of hemp seed, pea protein and brown rice. SRP for 2 4 oz. burger patties Breakfast Sausage Hemp Patties - seasoned to perfection with smoked paprika and black pepper, the blend of hemp seed, pea protein and brown rice makes a breakfast sausage that is hearty without the grease of traditional pork sausage. SRP $7.99 for 4 sausage patties.

Founded in 2019 by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant veteran Ted Cash, Planet Based Foods represents the culmination of six years of research and development around how to utilize hemp seed in plant-based meat applications. A nutritional powerhouse, hemp seed provides more nutrients and protein than most pulses, plant-based meats and grains. Hemp requires less water than traditional crops, regenerates soil, does not require pesticides, and can successfully grow in hotter temperatures -- making it uniquely suited to thrive in the face of climate change and agricultural resource constraints. Planet Based Foods sources 100 percent of its hemp from the United States as part of its commitment to support American farmers and reduce its supply chain carbon footprint.

For more information, visit planetbasedfoods.com and visit Winter Fancy Food Show Booth #3336 in the Plant Based Pavilion.

About Planet Based Foods

Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food that's built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. The company's innovative production process is the first to use hemp seed, along with pea protein and brown rice, to maximize nutrients and fiber with zero waste. The result is delicious plant-based meat that delivers high-performance nutrition, including protein, fiber, omega 3-6-9 fats with no soy, gluten or GMO ingredients. Founded in 2019 by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, as well as plant-based meat ingredients for foodservice and restaurants. The San Diego-based company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Planet Based Foods Global Inc., which is publicly traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PBF).Visit www.planetbasedfoods.com and follow @PlanetBasedFoods on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

