Planet Fitness: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 5, 2026, Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) announced a shift toward a regional pricing strategy and plans to sell corporate-owned gyms to franchisees. The fitness chain is balancing lower-priced memberships with profitability to expand franchisee cash flow and buy back stock. Three things management said stand out.

Testing showed that a blanket price drop did not boost total revenue across every market, so management is shifting to local pricing power. Customizing prices by region protects value while giving franchisees room to grow revenue.

Planet Fitness is evaluating whether to sell a portion of its 280 corporate-owned clubs back to franchise operators. Refranchising these locations turns physical assets into liquid capital while keeping corporate locations lean enough to test new ideas.

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