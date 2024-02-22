Planet Fitness CFO Tom Fitzgerald To Retire By August End

(RTTNews) - Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT), a franchisor and operator of fitness centers, announced Thursday that Tom Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Company of his intention to retire at the end of August 2024.

The company plans to conduct a comprehensive search to identify a new CFO.

Fitzgerald has been with the company for the past four years.

Craig Benson, Interim Chief Executive Officer, said, "Tom has been a great asset to Planet Fitness, having brought with him a wealth of knowledge and insight gained from a 40-year career in finance and executive leadership. Among his many accomplishments, Tom played a key role working with all stakeholders to help us navigate through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was instrumental in expanding our capital allocation strategy to include the acquisition of one of our largest and best performing franchisees."