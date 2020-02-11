|
Planet Fitness, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Results on February 25, 2020
HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company will report results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and remain available for 1 year.
About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.
