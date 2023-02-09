09.02.2023 14:00:00

PLANET FITNESS, INC. TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 23, 2023

HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company will report results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, before the market opens on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The Company will discuss its fourth quarter financial results on a conference call scheduled at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.planetfitness.com. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: (844) 200-6205 or (929) 526-1599, conference number 146564.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and remain available for one year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had approximately 17.0 million members and 2,410 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90 percent of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-2022-results-on-february-23-2023-301742811.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Planet Fitness Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Planet Fitness Inc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Planet Fitness Inc (A) 74,10 -3,59% Planet Fitness Inc (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen