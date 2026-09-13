Planet Labs' 2026 Outlook: Government Contracts Power Revenue Growth

A soldier in a remote theater of operation pulls up a tablet to view a high-resolution, time-stamped map of a supply route. He isn't looking at a static archive. He is watching movement captured by Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) earlier that same morning.

The company operates the world's largest commercial fleet of Earth-observation satellites, effectively functioning as a real-time scanning utility for the planet. While the stock has seen a 75% gain over the last year, it remains a volatile asset, trading at $16.95 as of September 11, 2026, as the market weighs its high capital demands against its growing importance to national security agencies.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Planet Labs PBC an overall Superscore of 73 out of 100, placing it in the Above Average category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation.

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