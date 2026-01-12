Protective Life Aktie
WKN: 888284 / ISIN: US7436741034
12.01.2026 17:18:33
Planet Labs Bags Multi-Year Contract From Swedish Armed Forces
(RTTNews) - Planet Labs PBC (PL), Monday announced a multi-year low 9-figure agreement with the Swedish Armed Forces to supply a suite of satellites, space-based data and awareness solutions.
The company said that its scaled production line and agile aerospace methodology would help Sweden to strengthen its long-term sovereignty.
The company expects to recognize the commercial payments from the partner as revenue over several years.
Currently, PL is moving up 6.96 percent, to $24.31 on the New York Stock Exchange.
