Founder Aktie
WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
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14.07.2026 22:29:40
Planet Labs Co-Founder Sells 89,593 Shares for $2.3 Million -- Should Investors Take Note?
Robert H. Schingler, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, sold 89,593 shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) on July 10, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($25.92); post-transaction value based on July 10, 2026, market close ($26.05).Planet Labs PBC is dedicated to the creation, deployment, and management of extensive satellite constellations. Its core mission is to provide frequent, worldwide geospatial data, which customers can access through a specialized online platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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