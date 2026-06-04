Protective Life Aktie

Protective Life für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888284 / ISIN: US7436741034

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04.06.2026 23:06:29

Planet Labs Q1 Loss Widens, But Revenue Jumps 42%

(RTTNews) - Planet Labs PBC (PL) on Thursday reported a loss for the first quarter that widened from last year, hurt largely by a non-cash one-time charge. Revenues for the quarter increased 42%, driven by strong demand from government, defense, and commercial customers.

The company reported a net loss of $138.9 million, or $0.40 per share, compared with a loss of $12.6 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior-year period.

The latest quarter included an approximately $106.5 million non-cash loss related to the revaluation of warrant liabilities following stock price appreciation.

Excluding special items, adjusted loss was $8.8 million, or $0.03 per share, unchanged from the year-ago period.

For the quarter, revenue increased 42% to $94.2 million from $66.3 million a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Planet expects second-quarter revenue of $102 million to $107 million. For fiscal 2027, the company continues to project revenue of $425 million to $441 million.

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